Ventura man arrested for alleged assault on bike path

VENTURA, Calif. -- A Ventura man was arrested on Sunday for an alleged assault of a woman on a bike path.

On Sunday, a community member alerted Ventura police on a suspect involved in an assault that was riding his bike near Johnson Drive and Thille Street. The community member recognized the suspect from photos that were released to the public.

Police responded and made contact with the suspect who was identified as a 28-year-old Ventura man.

Detectives on this assault case were contacted.

Ventura police detectives performed a search of the suspect's home and found evidence that linked him to the bike path assault.

On September 2 at around 12:21 p.m., a woman called 911 reporting that she was attacked by the suspect on the bike path that runs parallel to Highway 126 near Kimball Park.

The woman said the man passed her but then turned around and attacked her for no apparent reason.

The woman said she was able to fend off the attacker and she did not sustain any serious injuries.

The Ventura man was arrested for felony false imprisonment with violence, attempted sexual battery and a violation of parole.

The suspect had prior convictions including attempted robbery, multiple counts of sexual battery and multiple counts of indecent exposure.