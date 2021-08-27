Leads sought, rewards offered in ongoing Goleta gun store burglary investigation

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department is actively attempting to find anyone responsible for the Goodland gun store burglary, or locate any other stolen weapons from the August 12 break-in.

The exact number of fire arms taken has not been released.

It is believe the point of entry was a hole in the side of the building located at 5731 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

A possible combined $10,000. reward has been offered with funds from the ATF Los Angeles Field Division (offering up to $5,000) along with up to a $5,000 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, or NSSF, for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the burglary.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact SBSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171, or submit information online by clicking here.

This investigation is ongoing. The case is being investigated by the ATF Los Angeles Field Division and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

