$10,000 reward offered for information on Goleta gun store burglary

GOLETA, Calif. -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, will offer up to $10,000 for information on a Goleta gun store burglary.

On Wednesday, the ATF announced that they will offer monetary rewards for anyone with information regarding the gun burglary at Goodlands Guns in Goleta that happened between late July and early August.

The suspect(s) were able to make their way into the building by cutting a hole into the wall of the business. The suspect(s) stole 11 firearms including five pistols, four shotguns and two rifles.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office began their investigation of burglary on August 12.

ATF Los Angeles Field Division is offering up to $5,000 reward, along with up to a $5,000 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, or NSSF, for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the burglary. The reward totals $10,000.

This initiative is part of a national cooperation between ATF and NSSF in where NSSF matches ATF's reward in cases involving theft from federally licensed firearms retailers.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact SBSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171, or submit information online by clicking here.

This investigation is ongoing. The case is being investigated by the ATF Los Angeles Field Division and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.