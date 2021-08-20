Deputies seek to identify motorcyclist wanted for endangering children at San Marcos High

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a motorcyclist wanted for endangering children at San Marcos High School.

Deputies said on Thursday around 12:20 p.m., a motorcyclist drove onto the school's campus and through a crowd of students during their lunch break.

The motorcyclist was recorded on security cameras and by staff members who quickly photographed the incident on their cell phones.



(Photos: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

The rider was reportedly wearing a dark colored motocross style helmet, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Mammoth California logo across the front, gray sweatpants and black vans.

Anyone who recognizes the motorcyclist or has any information about the incident is urged to contact the San Marcos High School Resource Deputy Sean Hampton at 805-681-4100.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the sheriff's office tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.