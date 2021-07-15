Arrest made in fatal Santa Maria hit-and-run, additional suspects wanted

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police have arrested a Santa Maria man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Saturday, but more people are still wanted.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday for his role in a crash that left a pedestrian dead. Police say the man was driving on the 500 block of South Broadway late Saturday night when he hit a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian was thrown into the other lane after the impact and was hit by two other vehicles.

All three vehicles drove off without stopping and the pedestrian died on scene.

The man arrested Wednesday is believed to be the driver of the first vehicle that hit the pedestrian. He was taken into custody and faces charges for felony hit-and-run resulting in death and driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI.

Police are still looking for two other vehicles who fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian. They are looking for a small single-cab white pickup truck and a dark-colored pickup truck with a large tool box in the bed. Both trucks fled north after hitting the pedestrian.

Suspect Vehicle No. 1

Suspect Vehicle No. 2

Police say there were also several witnesses who saw the pedestrian get hit but have not come forward.

Anyone with information about the crash or any potential witnesses should contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-928-3781.