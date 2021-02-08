Sheriff’s costs in Carpinteria under dispute

Crime

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department costs in the City of Carpinteria where it serves as the Police Department, has come under review. A request for more specific information has been made.

The Carpinteria City Council says it has incomplete data to go along with a request for a cost increase of 5.5-percent in the coming fiscal year.

Carpinteria is one of four contract cities in the county.

The cost of the Sheriff's resources are expected to exceed $5-million in the next budget cycle. That's about 40-percent of the overall Carpinteria budget.

The letter being considered lays out the dispute and asks for more details.

The city says new information also shows the financial differences may actually be up to 37-percent.

The city says monthly invoices are inconsistent and it requests more details.

