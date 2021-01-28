Oxnard man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing death

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man charged with stabbing and killing a man during an argument pleaded guilty in the man's death on Thursday.

Andrew Rodriguez, 38, of Oxnard pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 53-year-old Alexander Benevidez.

On March 14, 2020, Benevidez and Rodriguez got into an argument that turned violent. Rodriguez pulled out a knife and stabbed Benevidez.

Benevidez was found by police and paramedics and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Rodriguez fled the scene but was arrested later that day.

Rodriguez was charged in the 53-year-old's death a few days later.

On Thursday, Rodriguez admitted to stabbing Benevidez.

He is due back in court on March 8 and is expected to be sentenced to seven years in state prison. He's being held in the Ventura County Jail on a $1 million bail.