Oxnard man charged in fatal stabbing

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - A man arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of an Oxnard man has been charged with the man's murder.

37-year-old Andrew Rodriguez was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Alexander Benevidez.

On Saturday, March 14, police found Benevidez stabbed multiple times on the 200 block of West Pleasant Valley Road. Benevidez died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Benevidez got in an altercation with another man. The other man pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez was arrested the following day.

Rodriguez was charged with one count of murder and a special allegation that he used a knife during the crime.

Rodriguez is due back in court on April 23.

Rodriguez is currently in custody with a $1,000.000 bail.