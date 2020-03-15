Man dies after being stabbed in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - A 53-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times with a knife in Oxnard late Saturday evening.

Oxnard police responded to a call about the stabbing around 11:20 p.m. on the 200 block of West Pleasant Valley Road.

Police said witnesses in the area told them the victim was involved in an altercation with another man who took out a knife and stabbed him.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers and emergency medical services found the victim upon arriving at the scene. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries on the scene.

Oxnard police said their Major Crimes investigators is investigating this incident. The suspect is still at-large at this time.