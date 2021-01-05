Santa Maria police identify man killed in shooting

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man who was shot and killed in Santa Maria on Saturday has been identified.

Police said Kevin Alan Najarro, 35, of Santa Maria was found deceased following a shooting on the 900 block of W. El Camino Street Saturday afternoon.

Police arrived to the area around 4:30 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Police located Najarro at the scene, dead from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said all suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the deadly shooting and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781 ext. 1643 or the tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.