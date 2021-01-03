Santa Maria police investigate deadly shooting

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. El Camino Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arriving, police said they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

Police said all suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this crime and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781 x1643 or the tip line at 805-928-3781 x2677 (COPPS).