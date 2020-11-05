Arrest made in Old Town Goleta assault

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting a man on Saturday.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Hollister and Kellogg avenues.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area after a man was seriously injured by a man with a knife in an apparent fight. The man was taken to the hospital, but has since been released

Hollister was closed briefly while law enforcement searched the area for the suspect.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a 26-year-old Santa Barbara man in connection to the assault.

The man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he awaits charges for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily harm, and attempted murder -- all felonies. He's being held on a $1 million bail.