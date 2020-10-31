Hollister Avenue closed in Old Town Goleta as deputies search for person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Hollister Avenue is closed in Old Town Goleta as sheriff's deputies search for an assault suspect on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said that an assault with a deadly weapon occurred late Saturday morning.

Hollister is closed from Kinman Avenue to Dearborn Place next to the 217 while deputies continue their search.

Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area, including side streets, while the investigation is underway.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.