Second arrest made in death of missing Paso Robles man

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A second arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance and apparent murder of a Paso Robles man.

The Paso Robles Police Department announced Tuesday evening that 24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez of Paso Robles was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to the murder of Trevon Perry.

Vivianna Rodriguez, 24, of Paso Robles

Rodriguez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail where she awaits felony charges for her alleged involvement in Perry's death.

On Monday, investigators announced that Nicholas Ron, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested in connection to Perry's death. Perry had been missing for more than three months.

His remains were recovered in Riverside last week.

The police department said additional arrests are likely coming as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-227-7450. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.