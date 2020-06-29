Arrest announced in Trevon Perry homicide case

News

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A 23-year-old Paso Robles resident has been arrested and charged with the murder of Trevon Perry.

The Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Ron was located at his work on the 1300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles and arrested Sunday evening.

Ron has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Perry went missing on March 15. Family and friends reported him missing the next day. Ron is believed to be an acquaintance of Perry's.

Last week in Riverside, human remains were found during the execution of a search warrant. Those remains are believed to be Perry.