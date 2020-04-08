Child pornography investigation leads police to Oxnard man

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and the Southern California High Tech Task Force served a search warrant and arrested Andres Muro, 20, of Oxnard on Wednesday.

Investigators said a lengthy investigation led them to Muro at his home on the 700 block of North C Street. During the search of his home, authorities allegedly discovered child exploitation material. They also accuse Muro of distributing that material with help from another individual who was arrested by Ventura Police on Monday.

Muro faces one count of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, one count of bringing obscene matter into or distributing within the state, one count of possessing matter depicting sexual conduct of a person under the age of 18, one count of conspiracy to commit distribution of child pornography, and one count of extortion. He was booked and released on $50,000 bail.

Investigators are also asking for the public's help in this case. If you have any information about Muro and Instagram usernames of Goddesswoes or Branson_graf, or the possession of child pornography is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Adair with the Oxnard Police Department at 805 385-7663. You can remain anonymous.

For additional information on how to report child pornography, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com.