Police arrest man involved in luring juveniles to send nude photos

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man involved in contacting minors for sexual purposes and possession of child pornography on Monday.

Ventura police arrested Travis Whitfield, 22, from Oxnard for contacting minors for a sexual purpose, conspiracy, dissuading a victim, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to distribute on Monday in Oxnard.

On March 28, Ventura Police detectives received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children, and from the National Center for Missing and exploited Children that a 14-year-old boy requested help as he was being pressured into sending nude photos to a person on Instagram.

On March 30, a detective from Ventura Police Special Victims Unit contacted the 14-year-old boy and learned that a person with a female profile contacted the boy and sent him nude photos of a female.

Investigators identified that the person with the female Instagram profile was actually Whitfield who was using the profile to ask for nude photos from the 14-year-old boy.

In the investigation, the victim said he sent a nude photo to Whitfield and then Whitfield threatened the 14-year-old for more saying that he would post the victim's first photo.

In fear of his photo circulating to family and friend, the victim was pressured into sending more photos to Whitfield.

Prior to sending the photos, the 14-year-old reached out to Instagram, Internet Crimes Against Children, and the National Center for Missing and exploited Children for help.

Detectives learned through search warrants that Whitfield has been contacting juveniles since 2018.

Detectives also learned that Whitfield was conspiring with another suspect, identified as Andres Muro, 20, from Oxnard. Both Whitfield and Muro were exchanging juvenile photos and sharing ideas on how to get juveniles to share nude photos of themselves.

Andres Muro, 20, of Oxnard

Investigators contacted Oxnard Police Department and police took over the investigation on Muro. Police arrested Muro on Wednesday.

On Monday, SVU, FBI, VCDA investigators and a police dog unit served a search warrant at Whitfield’s residence and recovered several pieces of evidence.

Whitfield’s bail is set at $1 million.