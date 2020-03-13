Sexually Violent Predator to be released as a supervised transient in Ventura County

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that the Ventura County Superior Court ordered Ross Leo Wollschlager, 56, be released as a transient into Ventura County, under conditions and supervision, by March 17.

Wollschlager was convicted of raping two women in 1983 and of child molestation in 1989. A jury determined that Wollschlager was a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) in 1996.

The District Attorney's Office said, however, that under California Law, when the California Department of State Hospitals determines an SVP is suitable for conditional release under supervision, they may be released to the community under court approval.

Wollschlager has reportedly been pending release since January 2019. During this time, Liberty Health Care, a contractor hired by the state to supervise SVPs in the community, began looking for a suitable location to place him.

The District Attorney’s Office repeatedly objected to his release without a specific place to stay in order to allow for better supervision.

Unfortunately, Liberty was unable to find a place for Wollschlager to live. The District Attorney's Office said that, by law, Liberty's failure to find a place for Wollschlager cannot permanently prevent him from being released.

However, Liberty has provided terms and conditions that Wollschlager must agree to before he can be released on March 17. These regulations require Wollschlager: to wear a GPS monitor at all times, refrain from using alcohol or drugs (including cannabis), and to stay away from bars, dance clubs, nightclubs, or places frequented by children.

The Attorney's Office said that if Wollschlager violates these terms and conditions, he may be returned back to the state hospital for an indeterminate amount of time.

The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work with their law enforcement partners to monitor Wollschlager after his transient release to ensure the safety of the public.