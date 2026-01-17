Mammoth welcomes MLK weekend skiers and snowboarders

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KEYT) Mammoth is in the midst of one of its busiest weekends.

Skiers and snowboarders with time off often spend the Martin Luther King Junior holiday weekend on the slopes.

Other skier and snowboard ski midweek to avoid the crowds.

Mammoth's mascot Woolly often enjoys the mountain everyday to the delight of people looking for a photo with Woolly on the mountain and near the lift lines.

Mammoth received plenty of snow during the recent storms.

All 24 lifts are open including a chair near an old fashioned phone booth that is now used to store equipment.

Pack your sunscreen for what skiers call bluebird conditions.

For more information visit https://mammothmountain.com