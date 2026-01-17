Skip to Content
California

Mammoth welcomes MLK weekend skiers and snowboarders

Skiers and snowboarders flock to Mammoth to enjoy MLK holiday weekend
By
January 17, 2026 11:51 pm
Published 11:38 pm

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KEYT) Mammoth is in the midst of one of its busiest weekends. 

Skiers and snowboarders with time off often spend the Martin Luther King Junior holiday weekend on the slopes.

Other skier and snowboard ski midweek to avoid the crowds.

Mammoth's mascot Woolly often enjoys the mountain everyday to the delight of people looking for a photo with Woolly on the mountain and near the lift lines. 

Mammoth received plenty of snow during the recent storms.

All 24 lifts are open including a chair near an old fashioned phone booth that is now used to store equipment.

Pack your sunscreen for what skiers call bluebird conditions.

We'll have more from Mammoth on the news on Sunday.

For more information visit https://mammothmountain.com

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.