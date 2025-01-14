Historian Char Miller talks about fires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Pomona College Professor Char Miller's latest book appears timely in the midst of this year's historic fires still burning in Los Angeles County.

Miller also knows a lot about the Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties that led to the deadly Montecito Mudslide 7 years ago.

Miller's new book entitled Natural Consequences: Intimate Essays for a Planet in Peril is about drought and fires, floods and rising tides.

He shared his thoughts about the Palisades and Eaton Fires that have devastated communities.