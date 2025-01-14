Skip to Content
California

Historian Char Miller talks about fires

Prof. Char Miller talks about historic fires
By
Published 8:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Pomona College Professor Char Miller's latest book appears timely in the midst of this year's historic fires still burning in Los Angeles County.

Miller also knows a lot about the Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties that led to the deadly Montecito Mudslide 7 years ago.

Miller's new book entitled Natural Consequences: Intimate Essays for a Planet in Peril is about drought and fires, floods and rising tides.

He shared his thoughts about the Palisades and Eaton Fires that have devastated communities.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content