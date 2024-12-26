California Leads in Tackling Textile Waste

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Each year, billions of pounds of used clothing and textiles are discarded in the United States. Now, California is stepping up as the first state to hold clothing and textile companies accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products.

According to the Department of Public Works, in 2018, over 1.2 million tons of textiles—including clothing, footwear, linens, and towels—ended up in California landfills. The average person threw away 82 pounds of textiles each year, with only 8.5% reused or recycled.

At Project Rewear, a nonprofit in Thousand Oaks, California, efforts to extend the life of clothing demonstrate the impact sustainable practices can have.

Textiles are the fastest-growing component of California’s waste stream, placing a heavy burden on thrift stores, charities, and local governments. This new law shifts responsibility onto the companies that manufacture and sell these products.

Linda Young and Kimberly Lau, co-founders of Project ReWear, are already working to combat the problem by refurbishing and reselling used children’s clothing.

“We’re always thinking about the future for our kids and generations to come,” says Kimberly Lau, CEO of Project ReWear. “If we don’t address this today, tomorrow will be an even bigger issue.”

Young and Lau believe this legislation aligns perfectly with their mission to reduce the amount of clothing ending up in landfills. By 2030, when the law is expected to be fully enacted, advocates hope to see a measurable decline in textile waste across the state.

As California paves the way, could this be a model for other states? Advocates like Lau and Young believe accountability is the first step toward a sustainable future.