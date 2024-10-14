Skip to Content
California

FDA grants authorization of the first at-home test for COVID-19 and the flu

today at 10:41 am
Published 10:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The community can now test for COVID-19 and the flu at the same time from their home.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just granted the authorization of a COVID-19 and flu test that can be used without a prescription.

This is the first time the public has had the opportunity to test themselves for both at home.

Doctors at Cottage Hospital believe patients want to know more about what’s causing coughs and colds.

The tests will be available to order at: http://www.CovidTest.gov.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

