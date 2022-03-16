Cellmate suspected in death of inmate at California prison

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an inmate at a California prison is being investigated as a homicide and the victim’s cellmate is a suspect. Corrections officials say Scott Gunter was found unresponsive Tuesday in his cell at Wasco State Prison. He died a short time later. The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death. Investigators say Gunter’s cellmate, Eugene Stroud, is a suspect in the case. It wasn’t immediately known if Stroud has an attorney. Gunter entered the prison on Feb. 23 to serve a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.