Struggling farmer finds support through enhanced food system in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) program and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County are collaborating to strengthen the local food system.

The program connects local farmers directly with underserved communities through a “farm-to-table” approach. Each week, the Foodbank sources 5,000 to 7,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce from local growers.

This initiative provides a steady market for farmers while ensuring nutritious food for families in need. It also fosters sustainable local food relationships and enhances community access to healthy, locally grown options.

Tune in Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 3 to hear from a local farmer about the challenges of staying afloat and how this program is helping his operation.