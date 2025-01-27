Weekend storm brings much-needed rain to local agricultural fields

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Central Coast farmers are smiling after receiving some much-needed rain over the past weekend.

"We appreciate Mother Nature contributing to the rain gauge," said Randy Sharer, Satellite Farms owner. "There is nothing better for anything we do in agriculture, from the berry industry to the vegetables to the cattlemen. We'll take the rain when we can get it. We appreciate it."

In the Santa Maria Valley, about a quarter-inch of rain was measured from this past weekend's storm.

While the total wasn't a dramatic amount of rain, considering how dry the weather has been over the past several months, it was a very welcome sight.

"We are definitely welcoming any precipitation at this point," said Steve Fennell, Rancho Sisquoc Winery general manager. "I think we got just enough to keep the dust down. We've planted cover crops, and between the vineyard rows, and for ground that we have fallow, including a hay crop for cattle, we need just a little bit of rain to get that to germinate, so hopefully it's enough to at least get that going."

Both Sharer and Fennell point out rain is extremely beneficial for crops of all kinds, particularly as it helps keeps soil healthy and in optimal condition.

"Rainwater is neutral pH," said Sharer. "It has a chemical reaction with the nitrogen we apply to grow these crops, whether it be the organic cauliflower behind me or the conventional crops that we grow. The chemistry of releasing the available fertilizers in the soil. We do see it a response to that anywhere from a week to ten days afterwards. that rainwater with the neutral pH feeds the, crop as well as we do out of a fertilizer tank. It's extremely beneficial."

"This time of the year is really where we need rain," said Fennell. "We need to kind of flush the wash the salts from the from the Earth. While grapevines are dormant this time of the year, it's nice to start the season with a pretty good amount of water in that soil profile, so usually by April where we got vine growth, we really want that soil to be not necessarily saturated, but have a good amount of water for the the vines to be able to pull that moisture because what you don't want is them actively growing in completely dry soil."

Fennell pointed out the Santa Maria Valley has a strong base of groundwater, which has helped sustain local farmers through what has been an extremely dry rain season.

:"We have the ability to irrigate so we can sort of make up for lack of that lack of rainfall, but we don't want to run at a deficit at the same time," said Fennell. "We definitely need that to be recharged. So certainly looking for the rain."

In addition to dry weather, Sharer added that recent cold morning temperatures, along with high winds are also presenting challenges to growing crops.

"Cold weather has a dynamic effect in our area," said Sharer. "Our drier years are normally are colder years because we don't have the warm air brings in more moisture. We don't have the cloud cover on these clear mornings like it was this morning. You lose all the ambient heat in the morning and cold weather puts us back. It's just the difference between living in your refrigerator and living in your 72 degree front room. It it just slows things down. It postpones harvesting. We we can't harvest products when it's frozen in the field. It'll basically rot once you get it to the cooler. Cold weather also delays the plant growth."

As drier conditions returned Monday, local farmers are now crossing their fingers the recent precipitation is sign of weather to come and that rain will return in the weeks and months ahead.

"If we could get anywhere close to average, we'd be happy," said Fennell. "We definitely need that get groundwater recharged, so certainly looking for more rain."