New weekly outdoor market helping grow local flower industry

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A new weekly outdoor market has just opened up with the purpose of helping grow the local flower industry in San Luis Obispo County.

The recently created SLO Flower Collective debuted its "Flower Market" last week at the historic Dallidet Adobe in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Flower Collective is a group of small-size flower growers in the county who have joined forces to help promote their businesses.

The market is held each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and features a wide variety of colorful freshly cut flowers that are available to be purchased on a retail or wholesale basis.

Currently, the market has been created on a small-scale basis with five women-owned businesses all taking part.

The goal is to expand the market into a larger operation that would include additional local growers, all with the idea of supporting small, independent businesses.