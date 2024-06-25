Local buyers group reorganized to support local agriculture students at upcoming Santa Barbara County Fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local buyers group has recently reformed and rebranded in an effort to help support agriculture students at the upcoming Santa Barbara County Fair.

The 37th District Buyer’s Coalition has essentially taken the place of the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund, which was established to provide financial assistance to junior livestock exhibitors at the fair.

Through community donations to the coalition, funds will be directed towards the purchase of animal projects during the fair auction, helping ensure that students who apply for coalition help will have their animal bought.

"We're set out to increase the awareness of ag in the area," said 37th District Buyer’s Coalition board member Jessica Ruffoni. "We want to be able to support students and the community at fair, and we do that through fundraising. We use that fundraising money to buy animals at fair."

Ruffoni added the second component to the buyers group is that all of the meat from the purchased animals will later be directed towards worthy causes.

"All the meat from the animals that we purchase at fair, it gets donated to local nonprofits and soup kitchens throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties," said Ruffoni. "Last year, we purchased 91 animals at auction, and we were able to donate a little over 24,000 pounds of meat into the local community."

A benefit of a buyers coalition is to bring together members of the community, as well as local businesses and organizations who want to help exhibitors, but don't necessarily want to buy an animal themselves, either because they can't afford to pay for a whole animal or they don't have a way of taking a whole animal for themselves, or are not interested in having an animal processed.

"Not coming from an agricultural background, one thing that I really struggled with coming into the agriculture industry and raising animals was finding a buyer for my animal," said Nipomo High School FFA student Nola Zavala. "Last year, I sent out over 70 buyer letters, and I was fortunate enough to have a family friend buy my lamb instead, but with kids who aren't as fortunate, it is really the coalition's job to step in and ensure that these kids are getting the funds that they need, and are breaking even, or even making profit, and these funds can go towards these future things, such as education or a career in the agriculture field."

The Santa Barbara County Fair will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark from July 10-14.

For more information about the 37th District Buyer’s Coalition, click here to visit its official website.