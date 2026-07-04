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Oxnard kicks off 250th anniversary July 3rd

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 8:36 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Some communities, including Oxnard, celebrated America's 250th anniversary on July 3rd.

The Channel Islands High School Raiders Band helped open the "Stars, Stripes & Sounds, America 250" event at Plaza Park.

The celebration included a car show that showed off dozens of classic cars made in America.

The Oxnard Downtowners Foundation and the city of Oxnard hosted the celebration that lasted until dark.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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