Skip to Content
News

Santa Barbara County Promotes 4th of July Drone Shows For Pollution-Free Celebration

City of Goleta
By
New
today at 12:48 pm
Published 1:10 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District is reminding residents about the air pollution risks from personal fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. 

Personal fireworks release particulate matter, including soot and ash, which can adversely affect health, particularly for sensitive groups like children, seniors, pregnant women and individuals with heart or lung conditions.

Historically, the Air Pollution Control District has observed spikes in air pollution levels in the late evening and early morning hours following periods of personal fireworks use. 

These pollution spikes are particularly noted in the Lompoc and Santa Maria areas of Santa Barbara County.

The district recommends that people attend community Fourth of July celebrations, which are managed by trained professionals.

The County Fire Department has also released information on the safety benefits associated with these community events.

The district is sponsoring the City of Goleta's second annual July 4th Drone Show as a way to promote celebrations without pollution.

Additionally, Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays will celebrate the holiday with a drone show of their own, on McClelland Street by City Hall and the Library at 8:30pm.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.