Kate, Princess of Wales, climbs Britain’s three highest peaks in 24 hours to raise money for cancer hospital

By Issy Ronald, Max Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, completed Britain’s arduous Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend to support the hospital where she underwent cancer treatment two years ago.

She said she undertook the endurance challenge – which involves summitting the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours – to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, a specialist cancer center in Chelsea, west London.

“Lots of people have asked me why I’m doing this challenge,” she said in a video message, posted on Sunday. “Partly it’s personal – I’m so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills.”

“But, more importantly, it’s to give something back and acknowledge all the incredible work going on up and down this country.”

Kate, 44, announced her cancer diagnosis and that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment in March 2024, two months after she had major abdominal surgery. Almost a year later, she shared that she was in remission.

Since then, she has slowly returned to royal duties. She has become deeply involved in promoting the work of the Royal Marsden, and sought to support people living with cancer. Last year, Kensington Palace announced that she had been named the joint patron of the cancer charity alongside her husband, Prince William.

“I’ve met some incredible people, those people who are living with and beyond cancer,” she said. “And I know personally how difficult that journey is, and I really wanted to use this opportunity as my way of contributing to all the wonderful work that’s going on.”

Kate undertook the Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing a total of 3,064 meters (10,052 feet), alone and was greeted afterward by William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as her parents and brother, Michael, Carole and James Middleton.

By completing a challenge like this, she hoped to “explore life beyond a diagnosis,” since cancer “changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life,” she said in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

And because of such all-encompassing effects, Kate has championed “holistic care” which supports a patient’s mental, social and spiritual, as well as physical, wellbeing.

Alongside her statement, Kate released a fundraising link for the public to donate to the Royal Marsden.

The-CNN-Wire

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