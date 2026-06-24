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Hay 129 deudores alimenticios binacionales en frontera de Mexicali

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Published 8:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – A través del Consulado de México en Calexico junto con el departamento de Child Support, trabajan coordinadamente para brindar información a las y los solicitantes que enfrenten un caso que pueda derivar en un proceso.

La consul Rocio Vásquez, señaló que son cerca de 129 casos los que tienen reportados de los cuales 99 están o estuvieron en cumplimiento, el restante aún están en proceso judicial.

Esta semana, se brindó una charla informativa, en donde acudieron agencias, además de que se promovió una encuesta sobre la aplicación que busca mejorar los servicios que actualmente se ofrecen, los cuales permiten ver en tiempo real cada proceso, pago además de estar comunicados con personal del departamento que lleva el seguimiento de su caso.

Ademas el departamento, mantienen un convenio desde hace 10 años con autoridades judiciales para dar continuidad y coordinarse en caso de detectar un caso de manutención entre ambas fronteras.

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