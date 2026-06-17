Skip to Content
News

Santa Barbara Workshop Turns Phones Into AI Assistants

WORKZONES
By
New
Published 6:08 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Participants in WorkZones’ first AI Builders SB workshop are creating personalized AI agents using only their smartphones.

Over five sessions, attendees are connecting their AI assistants to advanced AI models and building messaging-based tools.

The workshop gives participants hands-on experience with AI and shows how the technology can be used in everyday life.

Organizers hope the program helps more people explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/workzone.html.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.