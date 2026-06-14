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Diálogo abierto entre corporaciones y residentes de Calexico 

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Published 8:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).- Por primera ocasión, corporaciones de seguridad además de agencias de justicia del condado, participaron en una reunión abierta con residentes de Calexico, un evento organizado por la Comisión Asesora de la Policía, con el objetivo de responder directamente a preguntas de los residentes, explicar sus funciones pero también sus capacidades de operación.

Durante el encuentro estuvieron presentes representantes de la Policía de Calexico, la Oficina del Sheriff, la Fiscalía y el Departamento de Libertad Condicional del Condado.Entre las principales inquietudes planteadas por la comunidad destacaron la atención a reportes, la presencia de personas en situación de calle, incidentes de desorden público y las peleas entre estudiantes, algo que ha generado preocupación no solo de padres sino también de residentes porque ocurren en la vía pública. 

La jefa del Departamento de Libertad Condicional, Elizabeth V. Sais, explicó a Telemundo, que se busca trabajar con las familias para investigar las causas de estos conflictos y brindar apoyo cuando los casos son graves, dijo que no se ha reportado un incremento en estos incidentes y que esto además ocurre por diversos motivos.

Por su parte, el jefe de la Policía de Calexico, Armando Orozco, anunció que tras el retiro de un agente, el mismo jueves,  actualmente la corporación cuenta con 19 agentes y se encuentra en proceso de contratación para cubrir esa vacante. Además, anunció la incorporación de dos motocicletas para reforzar las labores de vigilancia y mejorar la capacidad de respuesta en la ciudad, ya que uno de los problemas son los incidentes generados por el tráfico. 

Los organizadores adelantaron que en los próximos meses se dará a conocer la fecha de una nueva reunión abierta a la comunidad, en la que también buscarán la participación del distrito escolar de Calexico, ya que muchos de los problemas están relacionados a escuelas.

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