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Cerrará único Applebees en Calexico

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – A casi un mes de que cerrará el cine de la ciudad, se confirmó el cierre de la única sucursal de esta cadena de restaurantes en la ciudad fronteriza, la cual tenía más de 20 años operando y representaba un punto de encuentro para familias y compañeros de trabajo.

Trabajadores señalaron que se les notificó como el 16 de junio como su último día de trabajo, son cerca de 30 personas las que dependen directamente se este establecimiento al ser su principal fuente de empleo.

Esto ocurre tras el cierre del cine y tras el incendio del restaurante Dennys, que de acuerdo al alcalde de Calexico, Víctor Legaspi, quedará finalizada la obra del nuevo restaurante en cerca de un año.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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