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Southwest Junior High School inicia una nueva etapa como Southwest Early College Academy en San Luis, Arizona

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Esta mañana se marcó el inicio de un nuevo capítulo en la historia educativa de la comunidad de San Luis con la presentación oficial del nuevo nombre de Southwest Junior High, institución que a partir de ahora será conocida también como Southwest Early College Academy.

El anuncio se realizó durante una ceremonia especial en la que estudiantes, personal educativo, autoridades escolares y miembros de la comunidad celebraron esta transformación, la cual representa una visión renovada para el futuro académico de los jóvenes de la región.

La escuela forma parte del Distrito Escolar de Gadsden, que continúa impulsando iniciativas enfocadas en ampliar las oportunidades educativas para sus estudiantes.

Con esta nueva identidad, Southwest Early College Academy busca fortalecer la preparación académica y ofrecer mayores herramientas para que los alumnos alcancen sus metas universitarias y profesionales desde una etapa temprana de su formación.

Autoridades escolares destacaron que este cambio va más allá de un nuevo nombre, ya que refleja el compromiso de brindar un espacio educativo innovador, enfocado en el éxito estudiantil y en la creación de nuevas oportunidades para las futuras generaciones.

La transición hacia Southwest Early College Academy permitirá a los estudiantes acceder a experiencias académicas enriquecidas, fortaleciendo la conexión entre la educación secundaria y los estudios superiores, al mismo tiempo que se fomenta una cultura de excelencia y crecimiento personal.

Durante el evento también se presentó el mensaje que acompañará esta nueva etapa de la institución: “The Same Spirit, A Stronger Future. Go Mustangs!”, una frase que resalta la continuidad de la tradición y el orgullo de la comunidad escolar, mientras se avanza hacia un futuro con mayores oportunidades y logros para sus estudiantes.

La ceremonia concluyó con entusiasmo y optimismo por parte de los asistentes, quienes celebraron el comienzo de esta nueva era para la escuela.

Con su nueva identidad como Southwest Early College Academy, la institución reafirma su compromiso de seguir formando líderes, innovadores y ciudadanos preparados para enfrentar los retos del futuro.

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