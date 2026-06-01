Skip to Content
News

En un operativo la policía decomiso más de una libra de heroína, dos pistolas y 64 mil dólares en efectivo en Coachella

KYMA
LWP Communications / Flickr
KYMA
By
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Durante un operativo la policía decomiso más de una libra de heroína, dos pistolas y 64 mil dólares en efectivo.

Primero realizaron una parada de tránsito al sospechoso de 24 años residente de Coachella.

Además, los agentes catearon una vivienda ubicada en un vecindario cerca de la avenida 50 y la calle Frederick en Coachella. El individuo fue ingresado a la cárcel de Indio y más tarde quedó en libertad tras pagar una fianza.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.