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El Distrito de Control de Mosquitos encontró un sancudo infectado del Virus del Nilo en North Shore.

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

El Distrito de Control de Mosquitos encontró un sancudo infectado del Virus del Nilo en la comunidad de North Shore.

La muestra fue recolectada en la intersección de la Avenida 72 y la calle Cleveland durante una inspección de rutina, por lo que incrementarán la vigilancia y las labores de control de mosquitos fumigando el área afectada.

Para reportar actividad de mosquitos o solicitar información preventiva, pueden llamar al 760-342-8287.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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