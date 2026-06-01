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Cuatro sujetos de declaran inocentes en Salton City en un caso de homicidio

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Cuatro sospechosos de cometer un crimen estuvieron en la corte el viernes pasado y se declararon inocentes en un caso de homicidio ocurrido en Salton City.

La policía informó que el cuerpo de Pedro Montes, de 34 años, fue encontrado el pasado 17 de mayo.

Los cuatro sospechosos que fueron arrestados son Robert Gallegos, Cristal Hernández, Andrew Gallegos y Blanca Robles, esta última deberá regresar a la corte el próximo viernes y los otros 3 el 25 de junio.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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