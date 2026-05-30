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San Luis Rio Colorado refuerza su estrategia de seguridad con technologia de vigilancia

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – San Luis Río Colorado se prepara para fortalecer su sistema de vigilancia urbana mediante la incorporación de nueva tecnología de monitoreo inteligente que permitirá ampliar la supervisión en puntos estratégicos de la ciudad y carreteras de la región.

Autoridades de Sonora informaron que este proyecto forma parte de una estrategia estatal orientada a modernizar las labores de seguridad pública a través de herramientas tecnológicas capaces de detectar movimientos sospechosos y facilitar investigaciones en tiempo real.

Entre las acciones contempladas destaca la instalación de infraestructura equipada con cámaras de alta definición y sistemas automatizados de identificación vehicular. Estos dispositivos estarán conectados a plataformas de análisis que ayudarán a identificar unidades con antecedentes relacionados con delitos o reportes de robo.

El plan incluye además la expansión de los llamados arcos de vigilancia en diversos accesos carreteros del estado, permitiendo un mayor control del tránsito vehicular y fortaleciendo la capacidad de reacción de las corporaciones de seguridad.

Especialistas en seguridad consideran que este tipo de tecnología puede convertirse en una herramienta clave para la prevención del delito, particularmente en ciudades fronterizas como San Luis Río Colorado, donde diariamente circulan miles de vehículos.

Aunque todavía no se han revelado las ubicaciones exactas donde serán instalados los nuevos equipos, autoridades señalaron que la intención es priorizar zonas de alto flujo vehicular y sectores considerados estratégicos para tareas de vigilancia.

Como parte del mismo programa de fortalecimiento, también se contempla la incorporación de nuevas unidades para las corporaciones policiacas estatales y municipales, con el objetivo de mejorar la capacidad operativa y los tiempos de respuesta.

El esquema de financiamiento proviene del Fideicomiso para la Competitividad con Seguridad, un mecanismo impulsado en coordinación con el sector empresarial para apoyar proyectos enfocados en seguridad pública y prevención del delito en Sonora.

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