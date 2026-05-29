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Sentencian a 30 años de prisión a sujeto que se declaro culpable de asecinar a otro hombre

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un sujeto de 28 años que mató a tiros a un hombre hace casi una década fue sentenciado a 30 años en una prisión estatal.

Se trata de Richard Alex Bernal, quien se declaró culpable de matar a Emanuel Jenkins, de 35 años en Pierson Boulevard, cerca de Cactus Drive en Desert Hot Springs el 15 de Junio del 2017.

Los investigadores no especificaron si hubo un pleito entre los hombres ni mencionaron las circunstancias que provocaron la tragedia.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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