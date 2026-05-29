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Se investiga un tiroteo en Palm Springs que dejo un hombre sin vida

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Las autoridades están investigando un tiroteo en el que se involucró un oficial de la policía de Palm Springs que dejó a un hombre muerto.

El incidente inicio ayer por la tarde y termino por la noche en el Hotel Travelodge, ubicado cerca de la calle Palm Canyon.

Los oficiales acudieron al lugar tras recibir un reporte de un hombre armado con un cuchillo que actuaba de manera errática mientras amenazaba a los empleados y a la policía quienes trataron de convencerlo que se rindiera, pero siguió muy agresivo hasta que un agente disparo su arma y lo mato.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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