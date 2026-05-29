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Fue arrestado un hombre acusado de posesión de narcóticos y un arma de fuego en Palm Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un hombre de 64 años acusado de posesión de narcóticos y un arma de fuego en Palm Springs fue arrestado ayer.

La policía informó que se realizó una parada de tráfico después de que los oficiales vieron el vehículo conducido por Philip Robert Yeakel en el área de las calles Francis y Sunny View.

Los oficiales encontraron dos libras de metanfetamina y una escopeta durante la investigación.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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