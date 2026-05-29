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Entrevista con el candidato a governador Xavier Becerra

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Published 11:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Estamos a tan solo días de las elecciones primarias aquí en California.

La contienda para gobernador de California en donde 4 de los candidatos más fuertes pelean por la delantera

El millonario Tom Steyer, uno de los candidatos demócratas, ha invertido casi 200 millones de dólares en su propia campaña. Él actualmente se encuentra en 3.º lugar, con 19% de los votos, según una encuesta.

Mientras que el republicano Steve Hilton está en segundo lugar, con 21% de los votos, de acuerdo a un sondeo de la Universidad de Berkeley. Hilton superaba a los demócratas entre quienes ya habían votado, según la encuesta

Mientras que el sheriff del condado de Riverside, Chad Bianco, se ubica en cuarto lugar, luego de que inicialmente fuera uno de los que lideraba las encuestas.

Hoy él solo tiene el 11% de los votos, según el estudio.

De todos estos candidatos a la gobernatura de California, el único latino es Xavier Becerra, quien hace apenas unas semanas se encontraba casi en último lugar. Él ahora lidera la lista. Precisamente, él visitó el valle de Coachella esta mañana y lo cuestionamos sobre economía e inmigración.

Nuestro compañero Hernán Quintas habló con Becerra en su evento el viernes en Palm Springs.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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