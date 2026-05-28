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Murió motociclista en accidente en la carretera 111

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Published 8:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, Ca (KYMA).- Un accidente ocurrió la noche de este martes, en donde se reportó un motociclista que perdió la vida y un peatón que resultó severamente lesionado y que requirió traslado a través de un helicóptero, de acuerdo al detective José Cuellar.

““Al llegar las unidades, observaron a dos hombres tendidos en el suelo; uno de ellos —un motociclista— fue declarado muerto en el lugar. El otro peatón fue trasladado por vía aérea al Desert Regional Medical Center” declaró a Telemundo.

Los hechos se registraron a las 21:05 horas del martes, el accidente requirió una intensa movilización de autoridades, de acuerdo al detective, minutos antes se había reportado que el peatón caminaba por la carretera, las investigaciones aún continuan, por parte de la policía de la ciudad

Murio motociclista en accidente en la carretera 111

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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