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Encuentran drogas en vivienda de Twentynine Palms; dos personas fueron arrestadas

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Dos personas fueron arrestadas después que el sheriff encontrara drogas dentro de una casa en Twentynine Palms.

Los agentes respondieron a un reporte sobre dos personas que vivían ilegalmente en una casa y al llegar encontraron a una mujer de 32 años que dio un nombre falso y a un hombre de 39 años que aseguró que la casa era suya, pero después descubrieron que la mujer tenía una orden de arresto relacionada con narcóticos.

Durante la investigación, los agentes encontraron fentanilo y metanfetamina dentro de la vivienda.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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