Skip to Content
News

Arresto por homicidio en Salton City

By
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Cuatro personas fueron arrestadas en relación con un homicidio ocurrido hace dos semanas en Salton City donde encontraron muerto a un joven de 34 años.

Uno de los sospechosos de 55 años fue detenido en su lugar de trabajo, mientras que un hombre de 57 años y una mujer de 37 años, fueron capturados en una casa y la cuarta sospechosa es una mujer de 53 años, que fue detenida en un negocio cercano.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.