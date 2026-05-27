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Santa Barbara Officers Step Into Serving Roles for Special Olympics Fundraiser

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
New
Published 8:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara County law enforcement officers are taking on a different kind of shift tonight serving dinner to support Special Olympics athletes.

Officers from agencies across the county are volunteering as celebrity waiters at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant.

The annual “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Southern California athletes and programs.
Petrini’s is donating 20 percent of the evening’s proceeds, while officers also collect donations from customers

The fundraiser runs from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant on Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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