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Cierran Gene Autry e Indian Canyon en Palm Springs

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Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Las autoridades municipales bloquearon las calles Gene Autry y N Indian Canyon Drive en vado de Whitewater en la ciudad de Palm Springs.

Nuestro equipo vio al personal de la ciudad cerrando el sendero Gene Autry alrededor de la 1:20 p.m. El personal anuncio que se dirigirían a Indian Canyon inmediatamente después.

A partir de la 1:30 p.m., no se sabe si Vista Chino cerrará también.

Las ciudades del desierto están bajo aviso por polvo arrastrado por el viento, que afectará la calidad del aire y la visibilidad, hasta las 5:00 a. m. del miércoles.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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