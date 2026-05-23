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Inician trabajos de rehabilitación en Joe Orduño Park gracias a apoyo de APS

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de San Luis anunciaron el inicio de los trabajos de rehabilitación en Joe Orduño Park, proyecto que deberá concluir antes de diciembre de este año.

La obra forma parte del programa de embellecimiento comunitario impulsado por APS con motivo de su 140 aniversario, iniciativa mediante la cual la empresa energética otorgó recursos para mejorar espacios públicos en distintas comunidades de Arizona.

De acuerdo con autoridades municipales, las mejoras contemplan el reemplazo de la estructura metálica de sombra ubicada detrás del home plate en el campo de béisbol F1, la rehabilitación del edificio de concesiones situado entre los campos de sóftbol F2 y F3, así como la restauración de las canchas de tenis del parque.

Las autoridades informaron que los trabajos ya comenzaron y avanzarán durante los próximos meses, con la meta de que las nuevas mejoras estén listas antes del mes de diciembre, beneficiando a deportistas, familias y visitantes que utilizan diariamente las instalaciones del parque.

APS brinda servicio eléctrico a 1.4 millones de hogares y negocios en 11 de los 15 condados de Arizona, y mantiene una combinación diversa de recursos energéticos que incluye energía nuclear, gas natural, carbón, solar, eólica y almacenamiento de energía.

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