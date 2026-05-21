Skip to Content
News

Una graduación especial: organización sin fines de lucro realizará evento para egresados con necesidades especiales

By
Published 11:14 pm

Juan Montesló

Ciudad de Coachella, California (KUNA) – En esta temporada de graduaciones, miembros de la comunidad hispana en el valle de Coachella han decidido organizar una fiesta para celebrar a los jóvenes graduados con necesidades especiales.

Se trata de la organización sin fines de lucro California Abilities in Action, de la fundadora Veronica Juarez, donde en colaboración con diversos patrocinadores ofrecerán una noche inolvidable este sábado 23 de mayo de 6:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m. en el Rancho 51 en la Ciudad de Coachella.

En voz de su organizadora, este evento va más alla de solo una noche,

“Bueno, nosotros principalmente ofrecemos a diferentes clases para padres que tienen hijos con discapacidades del desarrollo físicas o intelectuales como autismo, síndrome Down, por medio de estas clases los padres apoyan a sus hijos a que tengan una vida lo más independiente posible”, expuso.

Así mismo, continúan invitando a la comunidad que desee asistir y/o ser patrocinadores del evento a comunicar al número (760) 534 – 4842.

Manténgase al tanto de las noticias con Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.